Syrian rebels eye Damascus after gains in north and south

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syrian</a> rebels were preparing for battle on Saturday at the gates of the strategic city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/07/syria-live-news/" target="_blank">Homs</a>, expecting resistance from regime forces and a Hezbollah contingent, opposition sources said, as areas on the southern outskirts of Damascus also fell out of President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank">Bashar Al Assad</a>'s control. The rebel sweep from the north, which has already resulted in the fall of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/29/hundreds-killed-in-syrian-civil-war-as-rebel-forces-close-in-on-aleppo-city/" target="_blank">Aleppo</a>, Syria's business capital, and the main city of Hama, has been accompanied by a disintegration of regime forces elsewhere in the country. On Friday, security forces pulled out from most areas in the southern governorates of Suweida and Deraa, which border Damascus. A pro-US Kurdish militia also took control of large parts of the east. "The regime is repositioning its forces in the Damascus countryside," prominent dissident Suhail Thebian told <i>The National</i> from Suweida city. It came as Russian warplanes intensified their bombing on the northern Homs countryside, widely seen as a staging post for any final move on the city. The six-decade grip of Syria's ruling Alawite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/syrian-tycoon-scandal-strikes-at-the-heart-of-ruling-alawite-sect-1.1015381" target="_blank">elite</a> on the majority Sunni country has been loosening rapidly since a rebel offensive launched from Turkey's sphere of influence in Syria just days ago. Since a civil war began 13 years ago, Syria has become <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/#:~:text=Big%2Dpower%20rivalries%20deepen%20Syria%E2%80%99s%20fragmentation" target="_blank">fragmented</a> into four zones controlled by Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United States. But the rebel advances have massively undermined Russia and Iran's reach. "We are witnessing an earthquake," prominent opposition figure Fawaz Tello said, calling on western powers to open a "new page" with Syria's political opposition after years of trying to reach an accommodation with Mr Al Assad to stem the flow of Syrian refugees into Europe. Moscow, Mr Al Assad's most powerful backer, appears to be diluting its support for him. A source close to the Kremlin told Bloomberg that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> does not have a plan to save Mr Al Assad and does not see one emerging as long as the Syrian army continues to abandon its positions. One opposition member said that although there had been signals of a lessening in Moscow’s support for Mr Al Assad, Russia was lending more air support for the Syrian military in Homs. Rebel and regime sources said Russian warplanes had stepped up their bombing in the last 12 hours on the northern Homs countryside, widely seen as the launch pad for any final push into the city. There were no available estimates of any casualties. “Homs is the centre of the regime’s weapons production, so in a way it is more important than Damascus,” the opposition member said, referring to ammunition and other factories in the city. One western military official told <i>The National</i> that a significant part of Syria’s remaining stockpiles of chemical weapons, which it did not give up in violation of a 2013 deal brokered by Russia, are located in Homs. The rebel offensive in the north is being spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, an Al Qaeda offshoot with open channels to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a>. It is led by Ahmed Al Shara, previously known as Abu Mohammad Al Julani. He has declared that the goal of the attack is to take Damascus and dispose of Mr Al Assad's "tyranny". The southern governorates, however, have mostly fallen to an amalgamation of local forces and past rebels who were defeated after Russia intervened to prop up Syria's system of rule in 2015. In Homs, rebel reconnaissance drones flew over the city on Saturday, but the attacking forces have not made a final push to capture it after taking the northern countryside. Homs is strategic because it is the main link between the coastal Alawite mountains, the heart of Mr Al Assad's sect, and his seat of power in Damascus. A member of the rebel command said that a contingent of 200 guerrillas from the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah had deployed near a military college at the northern entrance of the city, where the army has built a defensive line. An Army defector working with the rebels said that they could try to take the city by mounting a pincer movement, similar to the strategy they adopted when taking the city of Hama last week. "They might also bypass Homs all together and head to Damascus," he said.