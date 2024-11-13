Sixteen killed and dozens wounded in overnight Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Heavy Israeli air strikes continued across Lebanon overnight with at least sixteen people killed and dozens more wounded, according to state media.

Eight women and four children were among fifteen people killed in Israeli strikes on the southern village of Joun, the National News Agency reported, with 12 others wounded in the attack. One person was also killed, and 24 others wounded, in Israeli strikes on the Tyre district, where eight towns and villages we attacked overnight.

The southern strikes came as the air force launched a wave of dawn attacks on Beirut's suburbs, hitting areas already pummelled by Israeli attacks on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple strikes were reported on the Dar Al Hawra Medical Centre in Haret Hreik, the NNA said, just hours after Israeli forces attacked the Zein Medical Clinic in the same neighbourhood. The Israeli army issued several eviction orders for residents of Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry in the middle of the night, ordering residents at 2am and 3am to “immediately” leave the area.

The displacement orders, also widely used by the army in Gaza, are often issued with very little notice, leaving no time for civilians in the area to flee before air strikes begin. In other areas, no warning is given.

At least 3,287 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since the outbreak of the Gaza war last year, with the majority killed since Israel escalated the fighting into all-out war with Lebanon in September.

Two Israelis were killed in the city of Nahariya, in northern Israel, on Tuesday by rockets fired from Lebanon. A Hezbollah drone landed at a nursery near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, but the children were inside a bomb shelter and there were no injuries.

Israel has said there will be no end to the fighting with Hezbollah until the objectives of the war with the Iran-backed group are met, namely to “destroy” the group's capabilities and allow Israelis displaced from the northern border to return to their homes.

“There will be no ceasefire and there will be no respite [for Hezbollah],” said new Defence Minister Israel Katz.

