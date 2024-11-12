Marco Rubio has backed increased military spending to confront perceived threats to US interests. AFP
News

Marco Rubio as US secretary of state signals hardline Middle East policy

Florida senator is staunch supporter of Israel and has advocated maximum pressure on Iran

Anjana Sankar
November 12, 2024

