The site of an Israeli strike in Barja which killed 35 people on Tuesday. Matt Kynaston for The National
The site of an Israeli strike in Barja which killed 35 people on Tuesday. Matt Kynaston for The National

News

MENA

Disbelief in Lebanese town of Barja after Israeli strikes turn home for displaced into graveyard

Coastal town is the latest to suffer deadly attack despite having no links to Hezbollah

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today