Qataris vote in favour of ending Shura Council elections

Voters in Qatar approved major proposed changes to its constitution in a referendum on Tuesday, including the scrapping of elections for the advisory Shura Council.

Doha approved the changes after 90.6 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the amendments, the state-run Qatar News Agency cited the interior minister as saying.

Besides ending elections to the Shura Council, which drafts laws, approves state budgets and advises the country's Emir, the constitutional changes will allow all Qatari citizens to hold ministerial positions, previously reserved for Qatar-born citizens. The move comes three years after Qatar held its first election to choose two-thirds of the 45-member council, which was first proposed in 2003 but was repeatedly postponed.

“Qataris celebrated today the fruits of what the forefathers planted … by participating in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the country's permanent constitution,” Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on X after the results.

Sheikh Tamim, who announced plans to hold the referendum last month, said the changes will “protect and preserve” values of “unity and justice”. Last October, he called the legislative elections an "experiment" and proposed constitutional changes to scrap them.

An official holiday has been declared on Wednesday and Thursday to mark the referendum results.

On Tuesday, state media said a “historic turnout” was expected for the vote, describing the amendments as an important milestone and “widely welcomed” by the population. It was the first referendum to be held in Qatar for more than 20 years.

The country has also held municipal council elections every four years since 1999.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A%20QUIET%20PLACE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

Trippier bio Date of birth September 19, 1990 Place of birth Bury, United Kingdom Age 26 Height 1.74 metres Nationality England Position Right-back Foot Right

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: John Stones, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

Series information Pakistan v Dubai First Test, Dubai International Stadium Sun Oct 6 to Thu Oct 11 Second Test, Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tue Oct 16 to Sat Oct 20 Play starts at 10am each day Teams Pakistan 1 Mohammed Hafeez, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Asad Shafiq, 5 Haris Sohail, 6 Babar Azam, 7 Sarfraz Ahmed, 8 Bilal Asif, 9 Yasir Shah, 10, Mohammed Abbas, 11 Wahab Riaz or Mir Hamza Australia 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Mitchell Marsh, 5 Travis Head, 6 Marnus Labuschagne, 7 Tim Paine, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Peter Siddle, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Jon Holland

Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%202%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Soudal%E2%80%93Quick-Step%20-%2018%E2%80%9911%E2%80%9D%3Cbr%3E2.%20EF%20Education%20%E2%80%93%20EasyPost%20-%201%22%3Cbr%3E3.%20Ineos%20Grenadiers%20-%203%22%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20classification%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenadiers%3Cbr%3E2.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%E2%80%93Quick-Step%20-%20ST%3Cbr%3E3.%20Nikias%20Arndt%20(GER)%20Bahrain%20Victorious%20-%203%22%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

KEY%20DATES%20IN%20AMAZON'S%20HISTORY %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%205%2C%201994%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jeff%20Bezos%20founds%20Cadabra%20Inc%2C%20which%20would%20later%20be%20renamed%20to%20Amazon.com%2C%20because%20his%20lawyer%20misheard%20the%20name%20as%20'cadaver'.%20In%20its%20earliest%20days%2C%20the%20bookstore%20operated%20out%20of%20a%20rented%20garage%20in%20Bellevue%2C%20Washington%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%2016%2C%201995%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20formally%20opens%20as%20an%20online%20bookseller.%20%3Cem%3EFluid%20Concepts%20and%20Creative%20Analogies%3A%20Computer%20Models%20of%20the%20Fundamental%20Mechanisms%20of%20Thought%3C%2Fem%3E%20becomes%20the%20first%20item%20sold%20on%20Amazon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1997%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20goes%20public%20at%20%2418%20a%20share%2C%20which%20has%20grown%20about%201%2C000%20per%20cent%20at%20present.%20Its%20highest%20closing%20price%20was%20%24197.85%20on%20June%2027%2C%202024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1998%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20IMDb%2C%20its%20first%20major%20acquisition.%20It%20also%20starts%20selling%20CDs%20and%20DVDs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2000%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Marketplace%20opens%2C%20allowing%20people%20to%20sell%20items%20on%20the%20website%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2002%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20forms%20what%20would%20become%20Amazon%20Web%20Services%2C%20opening%20the%20Amazon.com%20platform%20to%20all%20developers.%20The%20cloud%20unit%20would%20follow%20in%202006%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2003%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20turns%20in%20an%20annual%20profit%20of%20%2475%20million%2C%20the%20first%20time%20it%20ended%20a%20year%20in%20the%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2005%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Prime%20is%20introduced%2C%20its%20first-ever%20subscription%20service%20that%20offered%20US%20customers%20free%20two-day%20shipping%20for%20%2479%20a%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2006%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Unbox%20is%20unveiled%2C%20the%20company's%20video%20service%20that%20would%20later%20morph%20into%20Amazon%20Instant%20Video%20and%2C%20ultimately%2C%20Amazon%20Video%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2007%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20first%20hardware%20product%2C%20the%20Kindle%20e-reader%2C%20is%20introduced%3B%20the%20Fire%20TV%20and%20Fire%20Phone%20would%20come%20in%202014.%20Grocery%20service%20Amazon%20Fresh%20is%20also%20started%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2009%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20introduces%20Amazon%20Basics%2C%20its%20in-house%20label%20for%20a%20variety%20of%20products%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2010%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20foundations%20for%20Amazon%20Studios%20were%20laid.%20Its%20first%20original%20streaming%20content%20debuted%20in%202013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2011%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Appstore%20for%20Google's%20Android%20is%20launched.%20It%20is%20still%20unavailable%20on%20Apple's%20iOS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2014%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Echo%20is%20launched%2C%20a%20speaker%20that%20acts%20as%20a%20personal%20digital%20assistant%20powered%20by%20Alexa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2017%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20Whole%20Foods%20for%20%2413.7%20billion%2C%20its%20biggest%20acquisition%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2018%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20market%20cap%20briefly%20crosses%20the%20%241%20trillion%20mark%2C%20making%20it%2C%20at%20the%20time%2C%20only%20the%20third%20company%20to%20achieve%20that%20milestone%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

MATCH INFO League Cup, last 16 Manchester City v Southampton, Tuesday, 11.45pm (UAE)

Thank You for Banking with Us Director: Laila Abbas Starring: Yasmine Al Massri, Clara Khoury, Kamel El Basha, Ashraf Barhoum Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 77.4kW all-wheel-drive dual motor Power: 320bhp Torque: 605Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh219,000 On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners