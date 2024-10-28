Gen Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese armed forces, met Jordan's King Abdullah II to discuss regional challenges amid the continuing Hezbollah-Israel conflict. Reuters
Gen Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese armed forces, met Jordan's King Abdullah II to discuss regional challenges amid the continuing Hezbollah-Israel conflict. Reuters

News

MENA

Lebanese army chief meets King Abdullah on rare visit to US ally Jordan

US is urging the Lebanese army to take a bigger role once the Hezbollah-Israel war ends

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

October 28, 2024