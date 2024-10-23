Excavations in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq reveal ancient structures and artefacts dating back to 4,000 years. Photo: The General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage
Excavations in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq reveal ancient structures and artefacts dating back to 4,000 years. Photo: The General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage

News

MENA

Excavation reveals significant ancient structures in Iraq’s Kirkuk province dating back 4,000 years

Mudbrick structures and artefacts believed to date back to the 3rd and 2nd millennia BCE

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

October 23, 2024