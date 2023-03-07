Final stage of Al Nuri mosque reconstruction begins in Mosul

The final reconstruction phase of the famous Al Hadbaa minaret of Al Nuri mosque in Mosul was launched by the UN's cultural agency on Tuesday, in partnership with the UAE.

In a ceremony held alongside Iraq's Culture Minister Ahmed Al Badrani, Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay laid a handful of the stones recovered from the ruins of the mosque after it was blown up by ISIS in June 2017.

“I was waiting for this moment for a long time, to launch the final stage of Al Hadbaa minaret,” Ms Azoulay told reporters.

“We know what an important symbol … Al Hadbaa minaret is for Mosul, for Iraq, for a city which suffered so much over the last years.

“It’s a symbol of Iraq's rich history and by rebuilding it, we are reviving this symbol.”

In 2014, Mosul became the centre of ISIS’s brutal rule in Iraq. While the terror group occupied large areas of the country, locals say that no other city in the country knows the full extent of the extremist’s control as Mosul.

“We know that Mosul was, before the occupation, a city of culture, a city of education, a city of diversity and it’s precisely because of that it was targeted so violently by Daesh,” Ms Azoulay said.

She thanked all global partners who supported Unesco’s project called Revive the Spirit of Mosul, “mainly the UAE specially for Al Nuri mosque”.

Those partners, she said, “wanted to be at the side of the people of Mosul to support them to rebuild their future”.

Unesco launched the historic project to rebuild the mosque in 2018 and later extended it to include the restoration of Al Saa’a Church in the northern Iraqi city.

The UAE donated $50 million to reverse the destruction wrought by ISIS in Mosul.

Ms Azoulay said in her address that the international community stood with all Iraqis.

Unesco director general Audrey Azoulay at Al Saa'a Church in Mosul. The church was restored by the UN cultural agency. Reuters

“Unesco particularly stands with them because there will be no peace and future without heritage, education [and] culture.”

Earlier, she toured the old city's labyrinth of alleyways around Al Nuri mosque complex where Unesco has been renovating old houses.

Unesco engineers briefed her on the progress so far. Some houses were fully renovated and handed over to their families while others are still being rehabilitated.

The scars of war are still visible in every corner of the Old City — from bullet-riddled walls to the charred shells of cars and damaged houses.

Sumaya Taha, 50, a homemaker and mother of four, emerged from her newly refurbished home to hug and kiss Ms Azoulay.

“Thank you, thank you for all your good work for us. We really appreciate it,” she said.

Ms Taha's home was damaged during the war to drive ISIS militants out of the old city.

“If it wasn’t for the international organisations, mainly Unesco, we would not be back to our house again,” she told The National.

“Our neighbourhood became beautiful, even better than before.”

Iraq is home to six Unesco-listed World Heritage Sites, among them the ancient city of Babylon, the site of several ancient empires under rulers such as Hammurabi and Nebuchadnezzar.