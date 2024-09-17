Gazan earns tidy sum by cleaning up soiled banknotes to keep them in circulation

Worn-out banknotes in Deir Al Balah, Gaza. In the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army destroyed many banks and ATMs, all bank branches have been closed for more than 11 months. The coins in use are also becoming torn and worn out due to heavy circulation. Getty Images

