South Lebanon's historic sites caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah

Beaufort Castle looks down on Deir Mimas Monastery, demolished in the 2006 war and rebuilt in 2008 with Qatari funds. It is now inaccessible to the inhabitants of Deir Mimas, as Israel regularly strikes the valley, which is judged to be a launching area for Hezbollah operations. Matt Kynaston for The National

