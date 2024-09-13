Ahmad, left, and Nasser Suneina, at the family bakery in Bab Hatta in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. All photos: Khaled Yacoub Oweis / The National

Craving Jerusalem kaek: how the famed bread offers a true taste of the ancient city

Bakers in the Muslim Quarter still make kaek Al Quds the old way, in olive wood fired stone ovens – with delicious results

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Jerusalem

September 13, 2024