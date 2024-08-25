Baby among latest killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as Israeli protesters demand ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Eight people, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes and shelling on Gaza, Palestinian media reported on Sunday morning.

The infant and her mother were killed in shelling on the Al Bureij refugee camp, medical sources at Al Awda Hospital told the official Wafa news agency.

Six others were killed in an attack on a home in Deir Al Balah, Wafa added, with several others injured.

Shelling was also reported in eastern parts of Khan Younis.

More than 40,300 people have been killed across Gaza since the war began in October, according to the enclave's health ministry.

At least 93,300 others have been wounded and several thousand are missing.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage during the Hamas incursion of October 7.

The latest strikes came as dozens of bodies and human remains were recovered from Khan Younis following the withdrawal of the Israeli army.

“Great destruction” was reported in Hamad City, an area of Khan Younis, where dozens of buildings were “razed to the ground”, according to Wafa.

Dozens of bodies and severed limbs were found on Saturday and sent to Nasser Hospital, it added, as search operations continue to locate the missing.

At least 60 bodies were transferred to the hospital from Thursday to Saturday, Wafa added, with 11 others killed across Gaza on Saturday.

Israeli forces, which withdrew from northern Khan Younis, are now stationed in the east of the city, the outlet reported.

An Israeli soldier was confirmed killed in Gaza fighting on Saturday, a day after the death of four others was confirmed, taking the army's total death toll to 339 since the ground invasion began in late October.

As the war continues, so do large-scale protests calling for a ceasefire deal and an end to the fighting.

Thousands of Israelis rallied again in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Saturday, with demands for a ceasefire louder after the bodies of six hostages were recovered from Gaza last week.

Several relatives of the recovered hostages spoke at a Tel Aviv rally under the banner You Could Have Saved Them, according to Israeli reports.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid was present, wearing a Bring Them Home Now” shirt, who called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “go himself” to Cairo, where ceasefire talks are set to resume.

“Mr Prime Minister: go to Cairo yourself, don’t send anybody. Close a deal now,” the Times of Israel quoted him as saying at the rally.

About 100 hostages remain in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

In November, 105 were released in a temporary ceasefire which also involved the release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.

Only a few have been freed in military operations in Gaza, which are estimated to have killed hundreds of Palestinians.

It is unclear how many of the hostages are still alive.

