Harris calls for Gaza ceasefire as Israel displaces 250,000 in enclave - Trending

US Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.

Her speech at the party's national convention included a call for a ceasefire in Gaza and support for Israel:

[Soundbite] Kamala Harris: “I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating."

Members of the "uncommitted" voter movement said the Democratic National Committee declined their request for a member of the Arab-American community to speak at the event in Chicago.

The convention has drawn protests against the party’s stance on the Gaza war.

Israel has forcibly displaced 250,000 Palestinians in Gaza this month, a UN agency has reported.

UNRWA said on Thursday that the mass displacement was caused by 12 "evacuation" orders issued by Israel in August. The Palestinian death toll in Gaza passed 40,000 this month.

And the US Federal Reserve chairman is set to deliver a key speech as the central bank moves closer to cutting interest rates.

Jerome Powell will make the address in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. No announcement on interest rates is expected.

But the speech is highly anticipated, as the Fed moves closer to cutting rates for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

