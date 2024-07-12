Smoke rises as the Israeli military continues its offensive in Gaza City, on Thursday. EPA
Smoke rises as the Israeli military continues its offensive in Gaza City, on Thursday. EPA

News

MENA

Bodies found scattered across Gaza city after Israeli troop withdrawal

Gaza's civil defence officials report 'tragic' scenes as recovery of corpses under way

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

One of Sudan's rival parties fails to show for UN ceasefire talks

Erdogan's diplomatic overtures to Assad likely to yield only minor wins

ExclusivePro-Palestine MP vows to quit if Labour brings peace to Gaza

Exclusive'Axis of Resistance' groups rally to support Hamas in truce talks

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah