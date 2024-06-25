US warns governments not to deal with Hamas after claims its leaders are moving from Qatar

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US has warned governments in the region against dealing with Hamas after claims by Iraqi and Egyptian officials that the group is looking to relocate its leadership from Qatar to other countries, potentially moving to Baghdad.

On Monday, sources told The National that the Palestinian group was looking to move its bases to Iraq as Washington and Doha are building pressure on the Hamas leadership to deliver on ceasefire negotiations, which remain deadlocked.

Critics of the US and Israeli position on ceasefire talks say that a truce has little chance if Israel insists on the destruction of Hamas.

Baghdad has welcomed the idea of Hamas maintaining a high-profile presence in Iraq, the sources said. However, there is no final word from the group's leaders on when they will move, they added.

READ MORE Blinken stresses need for diplomacy to resolve Israel-Hezbollah crisis

“We have made clear to every government in the region that there should be no more business as usual with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, responding to a question during a briefing on Monday about the plans to move to Iraq.

“And that applies to everyone,” Mr Miller added.

Hamas security and logistics teams have travelled to Baghdad to oversee preparations for the move, the sources said, adding that it plans to retain some form of representation in Doha to oversee relations with Qatar.

Early this month, Hamas opened a representative office in Baghdad led by senior official Mohammed Al Hafy, they said. Since then, Mr Al Hafy has been seen at events organised by Iran-linked political factions and meetings with some politicians.

In addition to the devastating Israel-Gaza war that erupted following the Hamas-led surprise attack into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people – mostly civilians – the region has been on the brink of wider war.

More than 37,500 people have died in Gaza during Israel's attack on the enclave and more than 400 have been killed in Lebanon in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Late on Monday, senior Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq denied plans to move to Iraq in a brief statement, saying they are “allegations”. He did not elaborate.

The Iraqi government did not respond to requests for comment.

If finalised, the move will deepen differences between Baghdad and Washington as the Americans have blamed the Iraqis for not doing enough to rein in Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq, which are openly supportive of Hamas.

Acting within the Axis of Resistance – a coalition of Iran-allied groups across the Middle East – these groups have been orchestrating attacks against Israel since the October attack. They initially targeted US troops in Iraq and Syria before an “unannounced truce” was reached.

Senior US officials have blamed Hamas for the lack of progress towards a ceasefire, after US President Joe Biden outlined a proposal to end the war.

There has been no significant contact between mediators, Hamas and Israel since talks broke down earlier this month.

Hamas has rejected proposals for the release of hostages – around 115 of whom remain in Gaza – in exchange for the release of Palestinian detainees, repeating its demands that any agreement must provide for a permanent ceasefire in the enclave, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the reconstruction of Gaza and the unconditional return of Palestinians displaced by the conflict.

Hamas officials were told they could face expulsion from Qatar and punitive measures, including the freezing of assets outside Gaza, if the group did not show flexibility in negotiations, sources added.

If Hamas's political leaders move to Iraq, it would create further challenges to ceasefire negotiations as Qatar would potentially have less influence on the militant group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007 and whose political leaders have lived in Qatar since 2012.

Doha, a close ally of Washington and home to the largest US military base in the Middle East, has for years been the main financial backer of the Hamas-led government in Gaza. Iran, which maintains warm relations with Qatar, is also a key supporter of Hamas.