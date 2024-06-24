Blinken stresses need for diplomacy to resolve Israel-Hezbollah crisis

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday that a diplomatic solution must be sought to resolve tension along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Mr Blinken “underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes”, the State Department said after the two-hour meeting in Washington.

“Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.”

Mr Gallant's visit comes as the risk of all-out war erupting between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese border increases.

Iran-backed Hezbollah began attacking Israel shortly after the Hamas-led attack of October 7 started a war in the Gaza Strip.

In the months since, Israel and Hezbollah have conducted countless cross-border exchanges of fire, but both sides have increased the intensity of strikes in recent weeks, fuelling fears that war is imminent.

Mr Gallant was heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters as he visited the State Department.

A small group of demonstrators yelled “Shame on you” and “War criminal” as he arrived to meet Mr Blinken.

The State Department said Mr Blinken also emphasised the importance of Israel swiftly developing a robust and realistic plan for the governance of Gaza when the war is over.

Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing before the meeting that Mr Blinken would also discuss the need to avoid further escalation of the Gaza conflict and to improve humanitarian access.

“We look to make progress on all of these issues,” Mr Miller said.

Mr Gallant also met CIA chief William Burns, who has been heavily involved in negotiations to free hostages held in Gaza.

“I would like to emphasise that it is Israel's primary commitment to return the hostages, with no exception, to their families and homes,” Mr Gallant said before starting his meetings.

“We will continue to make every possible effort to bring them home.”

US President Joe Biden on May 31 laid out a plan for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, before talks on ending the war.

Hamas has come back with its own demands, and the US hopes the gaps can be bridged.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced major protests calling for him to accept the deal, in recent days angered the Biden administration by accusing Washington of cutting back arms and ammunition deliveries.

Mr Gallant took a different tack, saying: “The alliance between Israel and the United States, led by the US over many years, is extremely important.”