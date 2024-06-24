Iraq set to host Hamas as Qatar and US mount pressure for flexibility on ceasefire talks

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hamas plans to leave Qatar for Iraq, as pressure mounts on the group's political leaders from Doha and the US to show greater flexibility in talks for a Gaza ceasefire.

The Iraqi government approved the move last month, sources familiar with the plan told The National on Monday.

Iran will be responsible for protecting Hamas’s leaders, offices and personnel in Baghdad, the sources added.

The move was discussed last month by Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and representatives of the Iraqi and Iranian governments, a senior Iraqi MP and the leader of a political party with close ties to an Iran-backed armed group both confirmed.

The potential move was also reviewed separately last month by Mr Haniyeh and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, who spoke over the telephone.

"There is no consensus among Iraqi political groups on Hamas’s move to Baghdad," the senior Iraqi MP told The National. "Some, especially the Kurds and some Sunnis, fear it will deepen differences with the United States. But despite the lack of consensus, the government’s decision to host Hamas will not be reversed."

The Iraqi MP and the political leader said Baghdad has welcomed the idea of Hamas maintaining a high-profile presence in Iraq.

The group's leaders have yet to set a date for the move, they said.

Hamas this month opened a political office, led by senior official Mohammed Al Hafy, in Baghdad, they said.

There are plans for the group to open a media office in the city in the coming weeks.

Displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. More than 37,500 have been killed in Israel's bombardment. EPA

The potential move to Iraq comes as Gaza ceasefire negotiations, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, remain deadlocked.

Senior US officials have blamed Hamas for the lack of progress, after President Joe Biden outlined a proposal to end the war, in which more than 37,500 Palestinians have been killed since October.

There has been no significant contact between mediators, Hamas and Israel since Hamas effectively rejected Mr Biden's proposals earlier this month.

If Hamas's political leaders move to Iraq, it would create further challenges to ceasefire negotiations as Qatar would potentially have less influence on the militant group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007 and whose political leaders have lived in Qatar since 2012.

Hamas plans to retain some form of representation in Doha to oversee relations with Qatar, the sources said. The country is expected to be among the major contributors to reconstruction efforts in Gaza after the war.

Doha, a close ally of Washington and home to the largest US military base in the Middle East, has for years been the main financial backer of the Hamas-led government in Gaza. Iran, which maintains warm relations with Qatar, is also a key supporter of Hamas.

The Israeli military has waged war on Gaza since October. Reuters

Hamas security and logistics teams have travelled to Baghdad to oversee preparations for the move, the sources said.

News of the potential move come weeks after the sources revealed the group’s leaders were under growing pressure from Qatar to accept US proposals for a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages and Palestinian detainees with Israel.

Hamas has rejected the proposals, repeating its demands that any agreement must provide for a permanent ceasefire in the enclave, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the reconstruction of Gaza and the unconditional return of Palestinians displaced by the conflict.

Many of the 2.3 million people in Gaza have been displaced by the war. AFP

Hamas officials were told they could face expulsion from Qatar and punitive measures, including the freezing of assets outside Gaza, if the group did not show flexibility in negotiations, the sources added.

The warning was delivered to the Hamas political leadership, including Mr Haniyeh, in a meeting in Doha this month with Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The talks took place after a visit to Doha by CIA director William Burns , who has been acting as Washington’s chief ceasefire mediator.

The US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying for months to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, where the only truce lasted a week before ending on December 1.

Israel began its bombardment of the enclave after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed about 1,200 people. Most of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced by the fighting and large areas have been destroyed.