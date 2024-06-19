Lebanon and Israel 'one mistake' from war that could devastate both countries

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel and its nemesis in Lebanon Hezbollah could be one false move from starting a devastating war that neither wants, experts and security officials tell The National.

With almost weekly escalations and daily exchanges of rocket fire and air strikes, each side is poised to cause unprecedented devastation that would dwarf their previous conflict, in 2006.

Hezbollah is thought to possess up to 150,000 rockets - enough to fire up to 1,500 per day, by some estimates, compared to about 15,000 in 2006.

Israel, meanwhile, has one of the largest air forces in the world, responsible for laying waste to most of Gaza, where more than 37,000 Palestinians have died since war began on October 7.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah accuses Israel of escalation – the latter says it is Hezbollah doing so.

Israel wants to remove the security threat posed by Hezbollah, so around 60,000 displaced residents can return home, while the Lebanese armed movement says it will not cease its attacks until Israel ends its brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

It says it does not want a full-scale war but is prepared for one if it comes.

One political official aligned with Hezbollah said Lebanon wants Israel to abide by UN Resolution 1701, which brought to an end the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel – even if it has never been fully implemented in the 18 years since.

While Lebanon and Israel are technically enemy states, and the Lebanese government has repeatedly criticised Israel's actions in Gaza, Beirut has said it does not want a war but has little control over Hezbollah.

An Israeli soldier keeps a lookout towards the Lebanon border in the deserted Kibbutz Eilon, northern Israel. Bloomberg

Lebanon accuses Israel of regularly violating the terms of Resolution 1701 – whether by launching attacks on Israel, infringing upon the country’s territory, or occupying territory claimed by Beirut.

"[The Israelis] are always escalating, not only by the border,” the official said. “They are targeting all of Lebanon. It’s clear the Israelis are looking to get Lebanon engaged with this war. Lebanon does not want this war.”

On the other side, Israel would point to the fact that UNSC 1701 also calls for the disarmament of non-state militias – a reference to Hezbollah. Israel has vowed to push Hezbollah north of the Litani river, something the Lebanese armed group and political party has scoffed at.

The month-long 2006 war, sparked by a daring Hezbollah cross-border raid, led to more than 1,200 people in Lebanon being killed and around $5 billion in damage to the country. About 120 Israeli soldiers and 40 civilians were killed in Israel, while nearly half a million Israelis and one million Lebanese were displaced.

But Hezbollah's military capabilities have evolved: in addition to far more rockets, it has a host of new equipment including drones and ballistic missiles that could strike deep into Israel.

The sharp rise in attacks in recent weeks has led to fears of a return to 2006, only far worse.

According to Karim El Mufti, a professor of international relations at Sciences Po Paris, "The 2006 war is small compared to what this is, and what this could ignite into."

A Lebanese boy on a car destroyed during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in a Beirut suburb in September 2006. All photos: Reuters

Ceasefire in Gaza

Washington and Paris are among the capitals pushing to avert a bigger war, with US envoy Amos Hochstein visiting Lebanon and Israel earlier this week. He said it was both “achievable” and “urgent” that a resolution be achieved.

He also said that the US's ceasefire proposal for Gaza “provides an opportunity to end the conflict" in the Israel-Lebanon border area.

The US has been pressing Israel and Hamas to formally accept the ceasefire deal greenlighted by Security Council members, which would allow an initial six-week pause to fighting.

The Hezbollah-aligned official accused Israel of refusing to agree to the ceasefire, while repeating the accusation often levelled at Benjamin Netanyahu that the Israeli Prime Minister seeks to prolong his stay in office by launching an offensive on Lebanon.

Hezbollah says it will not end its attacks until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel has not formally said it backs the ceasefire proposal. Hamas has made positive indications while also submitting requested changes. “We didn’t hear from Netanyahu or Gallant that they have accepted,” said the Lebanese official.

Neither side wants war. Both Hezbollah and Israel have walked a tightrope for more than eight months. But regardless of whether war is wanted, according to Mr El Mufti, “war is already here”.

Hezbollah seeks Israel’s disengagement from Gaza. Israel, existentially threatened by Hezbollah's assault, seeks the return of its displaced northern residents. Experts like Mr Mufti maintain that the Israeli state will continue to fear the threat posed by Hezbollah from Lebanon, regardless of whether there’s a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

“If you look at warfare strategy throughout modern history, this is one of the most controlled escalations ever,” Mr Al Mufti told The National. “But the Pandora’s Box is open in Gaza and unless that front is closed there’s going to be a potential explosion between Hezbollah and Israel.”

A house damaged by a direct hit from a Hezbollah anti-tank missile in Moshav Shtula, northern Israel. Bloomberg

Already a war?

For the tens of thousands of residents on either side of the border who have been displaced from their homes, they might argue that war has already begun.

Both sides have expanded the scope and intensity of their attacks – with Hezbollah utilising ever more advanced weaponry and Israel hitting as far as Lebanon's northern border with Syria on the other side of the country.

“If you compare the start to now, it is a war. The Israelis…they are everywhere. Their escalation shows that they want Lebanon engaged into war,” said the Lebanese official aligned with Hezbollah.

UN officials in Lebanon recently warned that the risk of miscalculation remained high, a view echoed elsewhere in the region.

“One mistake is a rocket hitting a bus full of school kids. That's World War Three and Four all together,” said Lior Shelef, an Israeli army reservist, who lives in Kibbutz Snir a few kilometres from the Lebanese border.

“It's what will happen when this one mistake happens and it will happen eventually. It's just a question of when.

“When the game was in the buffer zone inside Lebanon, we could make sure that we're not making mistakes from our side. And if they're going to make mistakes, they're going to suffer the consequences. The problem is that today a mistake that will happen here can be severe. And the problem is that it will be very hard for us to convince people to come back and live here.”

While the risk of miscalculation, which could potentially lead to an all-out regional war, remains high, Mr El Mufti said there were too many parameters to consider to know what “the straw that breaks the camel’s back” would be.

“This is very new for Israel. They don’t have solutions and they’re unable to think outside the box,” Mr El Mufti said. “They only have violent solutions that won’t work in this case.” For this reason “the Israelis will lose it first given how Hezbollah has behaved throughout the conflict.”

“I don’t see Hezbollah overreacting because they have more to lose than the Israelis,” Mr Mufti said.

Despite losing some 300 fighters, Hezbollah has maintained a policy of restraint since October 8, when it launched its first attack on Israeli positions.

Relatives visit the graves of killed Hezbollah fighters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura, near the border with Israel. AFP

Meanwhile, Israel is more likely to be a catalyst for an all-out war “because they have nothing to lose. They’ve already broken so many boundaries regarding their relationship to the US and the world’s perception of them, disengaging with international law and the ICJ and ICC … and getting away with it so far.”

Despite starting the conflict on the Lebanon-Israel front, Hezbollah has been cautious in its escalations by contrast. “They’ve been avoiding civilian targets, showing they abide by international law even though they are not recognised internationally as a resistance except by [its allies] and the Lebanese state," Mr Mufti says.

With strong Iranian backing, Hezbollah is also eager to re-establish deterrence. On Tuesday the powerful Lebanese group released drone footage deep in Israeli territory, over the port city of Haifa and other nearby cities.

The drone had filmed Israeli military and civilian locations, sending a powerful psychological reminder that the group is capable of doing much more damage in Israel than it did in 2006 — but that it has thus far restrained itself.