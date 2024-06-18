At least 17 killed in Israeli air strikes on central and southern Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least 17 people were killed and dozens were injured in Israeli air strikes on central and southern Gaza early on Tuesday, espite Israel announcing a “tactical pause” in some areas of the enclave.

Ambulance teams recovered the bodies of 13 Palestinians killed in air strikes on a house and shops in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli aircraft struck a house in the Bureij camp in central Gaza, leaving a number of people dead and injured.

Israel also carried out air raids on farmland in Al Mufti area, in northern Nuseirat, and the eastern part of Deir Al Balah, in central Gaza.

In Rafah, Israeli forces continued their incursion into several areas of the southern city, amid heavy gunfire and artillery fire, Wafa said.

In northern Gaza, the military targeted the neighbourhoods of Tel Al Hawa and Al Zeitoun in the Gaza city.

Gaza's Ministry of Health said on Monday that 37,347 people have been killed there since the start of the war, with at least 85,372 injured.

Israel launched its strikes and ground offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting around 240.

In Rafah, the Israeli army said troops continue to operate in the area and are making progress in their mission to dismantle the Hamas Rafah Brigade.

It said that troops have gained operational control over the Philadelphi Corridor, and that attacks are being directed against Hamas and its outposts in the Shabura and Tel Al Sultan areas.

After intense operations over the past week, soldiers obtained operational control of the NPK neighbourhood of Rafah and are also in the area above and below ground, the army said.

It added that hundreds of Hamas militants have been killed and hundreds of tunnel shafts and about 25 tunnel routes have been found since the beginning of the operations in the area more than one month ago.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday it was starting a daily 11-hour “tactical pause” along a key route in southern Gaza to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The pause will run from 8am to 7pm along the road from the Israeli-controlled Karam Abu Salem crossing to the Salah Al Din Road and the outskirts of Khan Younis, officials said.

Heavy fighting continued after the Israeli military said it started this tactical pause, although the military warned operations would continue elsewhere.