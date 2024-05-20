President Sheikh Mohamed and other world leaders send condolences on death of Iran's Raisi

President Sheikh Mohamed has expressed his “deepest condolences” over the death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan provincial governor Malik Rahmati and Mohammed Ali Ale Hashem, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative to East Azerbaijan, also died in the crash on Sunday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered condolences to the “brotherly Iranian people and their leadership”.

“Our hearts are with you in this difficult time,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, also extended his condolences.

“My sincere condolences to the Iranian government on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in the tragic accident,” Dr Gargash wrote on X.

“Our condolences to their families and the Iranian people, and we stand by them in these difficult times.”

READ MORE What happens next in Iran after sudden death of President Raisi?

Leaders and officials from the region, countries with strong ties with Iran, as well as Iran-backed armed groups, also issued messages of condolence.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

“We worked with the late president to ensure that the strategic relations between Syria and Iran remain prosperous always,” Mr Al Assad said in a statement expressing deep regret over Mr Raisi’s passing.

Iran has been a key ally of the Assad regime throughout the civil war, which broke out in 2011.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani

“It is with great sadness and great sorrow that we received the news of the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a statement from Mr Al Sudani's office read.

Iran and Iraq have had strong relations since the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003. Tehran and Baghdad are bound by strong economic, religious, and social ties. Dozens of armed Iraqi groups are also affiliated to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and with the responsible brothers in the Islamic Republic in this painful tragedy,” Mr Al Sudani's statement read.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

Mr El Sisi said Egypt stood in solidarity with the Iranian people and leadership over “this horrendous loss”.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have recently thawed after decades of tension, but efforts to normalise relations have yet to led to full diplomatic relations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Indian prime minister said on X.

Mr Modi praised Mr Raisi for his contribution to strengthening ties between India and Iran.

“India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss,” Mr Sharif said on X.

Iran and Pakistan have close historical and religious ties but have also faced obstacles. In January, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Pakistan’s Balochistan province, killing at least five. Pakistan responded with military strikes that killed at least nine.

Both countries then released reconciliatory statements.

Muhammad Ali Al Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee

“Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people, the Iranian leadership, and the families of President Raisi and the accompanying delegation on their reported martyrdom,” the leader of the Yemen's Houthi rebels said on X.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and territories in the north and west of the country, are part of the Axis of Resistance, an anti-western political and military coalition led by Tehran.

“The Iranian people will remain adhering to the loyal leaders of their people, by God's will,” Al Houthi said.