Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed dead in helicopter crash

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash, state media announced on Monday.

State TV and the IRNA news agency confirmed his death.

"Ayatollah Raisi, the beloved president of our country, was martyred in a helicopter crash in the Varzghan region of East Azerbaijan and joined the Supreme Kingdom," IRNA said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan provincial governor Malik Rahmati and Mohammed Ali Ale Hashem, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative to East Azerbaijan, were also confirmed dead.

Mehdi Mousavi, head of Mr Raisi's protection unit, and several bodyguards were also killed in the crash, IRNA reported.

The government will issue a statement within the next hour, it added.

The group was traveling from Azerbaijan to Iran’s city of Tabriz when their helicopter made a “hard landing” due to heavy fog, state media said on Sunday afternoon.

State TV said no sign of life” was detected the site of the crash in East Azerbaijan province after more than 70 rescue teams spent the night scouring the mountainous terrain.

The semi-official Mehr news agency said the president, 63, was "martyred while serving the people of Iran".

Mohsen Mansouri, Vice President for Executive Affairs, also confirmed the deaths, writing on X: "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."

Under Iranian law, Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first Vice President, will become interim president and organise presidential election in the next 50 days.

A screengrab shows the crash site of the helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in East Azerbaijan province. AFP

Widely seen as the successor to an ailing Khamenei, 85, experts say Raisi's death will disrupt the running for the next Supreme Leader.

The hardliner took office in 2021 and accelerated Iran's nuclear programme, in addition to presiding over the fierce government crackdown on anti-regime protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

He previously served in Iran's judiciary, including as Deputy Prosecutor for Tehran, and is well-known for his role in the execution of thousands of political prisoners in the 1980s.

In 2019, he was sanctioned by the US for “for his administrative oversight over the executions of individuals who were juveniles at the time of their crime and the torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of prisoners in Iran, including amputations.”

Executions of regime critics also soared under Raisi's reign, with human rights organisations recently warning one person was being executed every five hours in Iran.

On Sunday night, social media footage showed fireworks set off in several Iranian cities, including Ms Amini's hometown of Saqqez in the Kurdish west.

Several foreign heads of state expressed their condolences, including Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.