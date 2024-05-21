Funeral ceremonies to begin for Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi

Funeral ceremonies for Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi will begin on Tuesday, with events held across the country before a burial in the north-eastern city of Mashhad on Thursday.

The hardline president, 63, died in a helicopter crash in north-western Iran on Sunday night.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan provincial governor Malik Rahmati and Mohammed Ali Ale Hashem, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative to East Azerbaijan, were also killed in the incident.

Some 70 rescue teams scoured mountainous terrain on foot overnight before finding the wreckage of their Bell 212 helicopter on Monday morning.

Rites will begin on Tuesday morning in the city of Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province, before moving to the holy city of Qom on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, a “people's farewell” ceremony will be held at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran.

The remains will then be taken from Tehran University towards the city's Azadi Square on Wednesday morning, followed by a ceremony with “high-ranking foreign delegations”.

Another ceremony will be held in the eastern city of Birjand before Mr Raisi's burial in his home city of Mashhad on Thursday, according to news agency Irna.

Five days of national mourning were declared by Mr Khamenei following the death of the president, who had been widely expected to succeed the 85-year-old as supreme leader.

The second Wednesday of June has also been declared a national holiday.

National exams scheduled for this week have been cancelled and governors may decide to “close” provinces where funeral ceremonies are being held, IRNA added.

While flags are flying at half-mast and black banners have been hoisted at shrines in Qom, where Mr Raisi studied in a seminary as a teenager, the mood among the general population has been mixed.

Mr Raisi was unpopular with many Iranians and known as the “butcher of Tehran” for his role in the execution of some 5,000 political prisoners in the 1980s. More recently, the killing and arrests of demonstrators during the Mahsa Amini protests, hardened opposition to him.

While regime supporters began mourning ceremonies shortly after the deaths were announced, many relatives of Iranians killed under Mr Raisi's rule have filmed themselves celebrating his death. Opponents have held events outside Iranian embassies in the UK and Canada.