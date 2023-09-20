Iran parliament passes ‘hijab and chastity’ bill

Iran’s parliament has passed a bill toughening penalties for women flouting Tehran’s strict dress code, criticised by the UN and rights groups as gender apartheid.

The bill has been approved for a three-year trial period, the judiciary’s Mizan news reported.

It was passed in parliament on Wednesday with 152 votes in favour, 34 against and seven abstentions.

It requires approval from Iran's Guardian Council, which is largely controlled by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The bill was proposed after months of nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody last year after allegedly breaching hijab rules.

Many women have continued to defy Iran’s dress code in response to a crackdown from authorities, appearing in public without the mandatory hijab.

Tehran has introduced a range of rules clamping down on women’s freedoms in recent months, including barring women without the hijab from universities and their workplaces.

UN experts said the law “imposes severe punishments on women and girls for non-compliance which may lead to its violent enforcement.”

Women across Iran have reported increased morality police patrols in recent months.

Experts have told The National that women have been harassed in the street, barred from doctor's offices and even prevented from visiting graves for appearing in public without the hijab.