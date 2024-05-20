President Sheikh Mohamed and other world leaders send condolences on death of Iran's Raisi

President Sheikh Mohamed has expressed his “deepest condolences” over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan provincial governor Malik Rahmati and Mohammed Ali Ale Hashem, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative to East Azerbaijan, also died in the crash in north-west Iran on Sunday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families. The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered condolences to the “brotherly Iranian people and their leadership”.

“Our hearts are with you in this difficult time,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, also extended his condolences.

“My sincere condolences to the Iranian government on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in the tragic accident,” Dr Gargash wrote on X.

“Our condolences to their families and the Iranian people, and we stand by them in these difficult times.”

READ MORE What happens next in Iran after sudden death of President Raisi?

Leaders and officials from the region, countries with strong ties with Iran, as well as Iran-backed armed groups, also issued messages of condolence.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

“We worked with the late president to ensure that the strategic relations between Syria and Iran remain prosperous always,” Mr Al Assad said in a statement expressing deep regret over Mr Raisi’s passing.

Iran has been a key ally of the Assad regime throughout the civil war, which broke out in 2011.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani

“It is with great sadness and great sorrow that we received the news of the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a statement from Mr Al Sudani's office read.

Iran and Iraq have had strong relations since the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003. Tehran and Baghdad are bound by strong economic, religious, and social ties. Dozens of armed Iraqi groups are also affiliated to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and with the responsible brothers in the Islamic Republic in this painful tragedy,” Mr Al Sudani's statement read.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim

Qatar’s ruler called the news of Mr Raisi’s passing “painful” and expressed “sincere condolences” to the people and government of Iran.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani opened the Global Security Forum in Doha by offering condolences to Iran.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

Mr El Sisi said Egypt stood in solidarity with the Iranian people and leadership over “this horrendous loss”.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have recently thawed after decades of tension, but efforts to normalise relations have yet to led to full diplomatic relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

In his condolence message, Turkey's President described his late Iranian counterpart as a “valuable colleague and brother”.

"As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in power, I remember Mr Raisi with respect and gratitude," Mr Erdogan said on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Mr Putin lauded Mr Raisi as "a true friend of Russia" in a message of condolence to Mr Khamenei.

"As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighbourly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of strategic partnership,” Mr Putin told Iran's supreme leader.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China’s president said the “tragic death” of Mr Raisi was “a great loss to the Iranian people”.

"President Xi Jinping pointed out ... His tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Indian prime minister said on X.

Mr Modi praised Mr Raisi for his contribution to strengthening ties between India and Iran.

“India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

“I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss,” Mr Sharif said on X.

Iran and Pakistan have close historical and religious ties but have also faced obstacles. In January, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Pakistan’s Balochistan province, killing at least five. Pakistan responded with military strikes that killed at least nine.

Both countries then released reconciliatory statements.

European Union

The EU expressed its “sincere condolences” over death of Mr Raisi and other officials.

“Our thoughts go out to the families,” EU President Charles Michel said on X.

In addition to world leaders, Iran’s proxy groups have also issued statements of condolences.

Muhammad Ali Al Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee

“Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people, the Iranian leadership, and the families of President Raisi and the accompanying delegation on their reported martyrdom,” the leader of the Yemen's Houthi rebels said on X.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and territories in the north and west of the country, are part of the Axis of Resistance, an anti-western political and military coalition led by Tehran.

“The Iranian people will remain adhering to the loyal leaders of their people, by God's will,” Al Houthi said.

Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group praised Mr Raisi as the “protector” of the resistance.

“He was "a strong supporter, and a staunch defender of our causes ... and a protector of the resistance movements,” the group said in a statement.

Lebanon's government declared three days of mourning for Mr Raisi.

Hamas

Hamas mourned Mr Raisi as an “honourable supporter” of the Palestinian cause. In a statement, the Palestinian armed group said it appreciated the late president’s “support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity” since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7.

Iran supports Hamas financially and militarily. Under Mr Raisi, Tehran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel in retaliation to an air strike – widely blamed on Israel – on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that killed senior members of the IRGC.