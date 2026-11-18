A US judge sentenced a Pakistani man to more than 27 years in prison for plotting in 2024 to kill President Donald Trump and other prominent American politicians at the behest of Iran, the Justice Department has said.

Asif Merchant, 48, was sentenced after a federal jury convicted him in March of attempting to commit an act of terrorism across national boundaries and murder for hire.

Merchant had been charged in connection to an attempt to assassinate an American politician or official in August, the Justice Department said at the time.

In a statement posted on its website, the department said the plot was against Mr Trump. It identified him as an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Prosecutors said Merchant admitted joining the IRGC and becoming a trained intelligence asset. He was recruited in about 2022 and introduced to his handler, identified as Yousef Merhardad, through a relative while travelling to Iran on religious pilgrimages.

Merchant met his handler about 15 times in Tehran over 18 months, during which the IRGC trained him in counter-intelligence and instructed him to organise assassinations in the US. His handlers wanted him to recruit criminals or mafia members to carry out killings at political rallies.

Merchant testified that he believed Mr Trump was the ultimate target, although the plot also discussed then-president Joe Biden and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who were all presidential candidates at the time.

The Justice Department said the plot aimed to avenge the January 2020 US drone strike that killed former IRGC commander Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani. Merchant travelled to the US in April 2024, shortly after spending a week in Iran, to put the scheme into action.

He approached an acquaintance for help, but the person alerted the FBI and became an informant. Merchant later met three purported hitmen who were undercover FBI agents, explaining that he was working with people overseas and wanted to hire them to kill a politician.

Merchant paid the agents $5,000 as an initial instalment, using money obtained with help from relatives overseas. Investigators also found searches related to Mr Trump's campaign rallies and a Google Maps search for the location of a rally in New Jersey.

Asif Merchant as he appeared in a photo released by the US Justice Department in August 2024. Reuters Show caption: Asif Merchant as he appeared in a photo released by the US J…

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable,” US Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

US attorney Joseph Nocella said the sentence should serve as a warning to Iran and its proxies. “If you plan an attack on our democracy, on our elected officials, on our people, we will stop you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The FBI said Merchant's plot against a prominent critic of the Iranian regime posed a serious threat to public safety and national security. The bureau added that its Joint Terrorism Task Force would continue working to identify and disrupt terrorist threats.