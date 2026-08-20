Japanese FM visits Saudi Arabia and Oman with maritime security in focus

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in the Gulf this week for talks with Saudi Arabia and Oman, as disruption around two of the region's crucial shipping routes place maritime security and the resilience of energy flows high on the agenda.

Mr Motegi met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Wednesday and is due to travel to Oman on Thursday, where talks are expected to focus on regional security, energy and freedom of navigation. He is on a four-day regional tour.

The visit comes as Saudi Arabia works to maintain oil exports through the Red Sea amid renewed Houthi threats, while Oman is engaged in discussions with Iran over arrangements governing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

For Gulf states, Mr Motegi's itinerary underscores the growing interest among major Asian energy consumers in the security of the region's maritime routes, as prolonged disruption threatens energy supplies, trade and wider economic stability.

In Riyadh, Prince Faisal said Japan is a key economic partner for Saudi Arabia and the kingdom aims to capitalise on opportunities in both countries, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

“We see promising opportunities to expand co-operation in investment, energy, resources, supply chains, defence and technology, as well as in the exchange of expertise and capabilities, in a manner that supports our priorities and achieves our shared goals,” said Prince Faisal during the third strategic dialogue between the two countries.

He said the kingdom would remain a reliable partner for Japan across various sectors, including energy, and commended Tokyo’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience and promote stability in energy markets and global trade.

Prince Faisal also described maritime security as a shared priority, stressing the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation on international waterways in accordance with international law.

Saudi Arabia is one of Japan’s main crude oil suppliers, alongside the UAE.

Toshimitsu Motegi’s visit comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to maintain oil exports through the Red Sea amid renewed Houthi threats. Photo: Saudi Foreign Ministry Show caption: Toshimitsu Motegi’s visit comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to mai…

The talks come as tension over the Strait of Hormuz remains high. US President Donald Trump said this week that no talks were taking place with Iran ​and that the strait was open. Iran, however, ‌said the waterway remained shut.

Shipping traffic ⁠through the vital channel on ​Wednesday was unchanged from the day before as discussions to end the ​war between the ‌US and Iran remained deadlocked, according to the latest shipping data.

Before the war broke out on February 28, about one fifth of global consumption was shipped through ⁠through the waterway. Current flows are far below prewar levels.

The war has also affected the supply of refined fuels and drawn down inventories with less crude available to refiners.

Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has forced Saudi Arabia to redirect increasing volumes of crude through its East-West pipeline to Yanbu, an alternative export route that is now also under pressure from renewed Houthi attacks and threats against Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea.