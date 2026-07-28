Oman steps up Hormuz diplomacy as Iran issues new shipping threat

Oman is leading the latest push by Gulf countries to resolve the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran has issued new threats to shipping.

Gulf foreign ministers held a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss regional developments and efforts to reduce hostilities, with a focus on freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, Oman's Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting, chaired by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, brought together foreign ministers of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states. They reviewed diplomatic efforts and stressed the importance of political solutions, regional stability and reopening the sea lane to shipping. The strait carried a fifth of the world's oil trade before the war.

The discussions came as reports emerged that Oman had presented Iran with a Gulf-backed proposal to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz, including a system of voluntary fees for vessels using the route. The plan was reported by Reuters, citing a Gulf source and a western diplomat.

The proposal – which has been compared to an arrangement between South-east Asian countries covering the Strait of Malacca – is aimed at helping restore trade disrupted by the US-Iran war.

Iran has advocated joint management of the strait with Oman, which controls the opposite shore, while the US has opposed any arrangement involving mandatory transit fees.

According to the sources, the Omani proposal would keep fees voluntary and prevent Iran from exercising sole control over the waterway.

Iran effectively shut the strait to ships ⁠other than its own after the US and Israel attacked on February 28. The US and Iran reached an initial peace agreement in June that was meant to be followed by 60 days of negotiations.

But they disputed the meaning of the deal's provisions over the strait, with the US insisting it requires Tehran to allow free travel, while Iran claims the authority to supervise transit.

The agreement collapsed in ⁠early July after Iran fired on ships sailing by a route it had not approved.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed security in the Strait of Hormuz in separate calls with his Saudi and Omani counterparts on Monday, according to a statement published on his Telegram channel.

The discussions focused on recent regional developments and efforts to strengthen co-operation and stability.

The diplomatic activity coincided with a new warning from Tehran. A spokesman for Iran's joint military command said ships belonging to countries or companies that benefit from the use of frozen Iranian assets under a proposal by US President Donald Trump would not be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We announce to all companies and countries that welcome Trump's proposal and use Iran's blocked assets under this title that, from now on, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any of their vessels to pass” through the strait, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Iran's government said the conflict had significantly damaged the country's energy and transport infrastructure. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Iran had lost around 230 million cubic metres of gas production capacity as a result of the war with the United States and Israel.

She also said 350 government employees were killed during the conflict and confirmed that Bushehr Airport in southern Iran had been rendered inoperable by missile strikes. She said a recently acquired aircraft was also hit, leaving only part of its tail intact.