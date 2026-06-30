Saudi Arabia and China commit to boosting economic ties

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Tuesday in Beijing, where the two men asserted their commitment to boosting economic and investment ties.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday during Prince Faisal's official two-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Faisal and Mr Han discussed ways to strengthen co-operation, particularly in the economic and investment sectors, it said. They also discussed regional and international developments and committed to co-ordinating on foreign affairs.

The meeting comes as Saudi Arabia and China mark 10 years since establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership, Mr Han said.

The two countries announced a comprehensive strategic partnership during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Riyadh in January 2016, cementing deeper co-operation across political, economic, cultural and security matters.

Saudi Arabia and China have since recorded significant growth in bilateral trade, which rose from $42 billion in 2016 to $107.5 billion in 2024.

China has emerged as the kingdom's largest trading partner, which the SPA said reflected substantial demand for Saudi crude oil and petrochemical products in China, as well as the kingdom's imports of Chinese machinery, electronics and transport equipment. Saudi Arabia is China’s leading trading partner in the Middle East.

Prince Faisal's trip comes at a critical moment in the Middle East, as the US and Iran seek to build on a fragile ceasefire following a conflict that engulfed the region and had far-reaching consequences.