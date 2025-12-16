Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, second left, in Riyadh. Photo: Saudi Foreign Ministry
Saudi Arabia and China sign visa waiver deal

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Riyadh

December 15, 2025

Saudi Arabia and China have agreed to relax visa rules for certain passport holders, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Riyadh.

The waiver agreement applies to diplomatic, special and service passports. It was signed by Mr Wang and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday.

Under existing rules, Saudi citizens on ordinary passports can stay in China for 30 days without a visa. In turn, Chinese travellers are eligible for Saudi Arabia's eVisa, which permits a 90-day stay.

At the meeting in Riyadh, China also "expressed its support for the development and strengthening of Saudi-Iranian relations", the Saudi Press Agency said. China brokered a resumption in ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023.

Chinese representatives "praised the economic developments taking place in the kingdom" under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the modernisation plan spearheaded by Prince Mohammed.

The Saudi news agency said the two countries called for a "comprehensive and just solution" to the Palestine-Israel conflict, in which an independent Palestinian state is established.

Chinese pro-government media said Mr Wang praised Saudi Arabia as an "important member of the Arab and Islamic worlds" and an "independent force" in global politics.

"China has always regarded Saudi Arabia as a priority in its Middle East diplomacy and an important partner in its global diplomatic strategy," he said. He added that China welcomes increased Saudi investment in its country.

Updated: December 16, 2025, 3:46 AM
