Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to expand ties and regional co-operation at Tehran meeting

Officials from China, Iran and Saudi Arabia met on Tuesday in Tehran to discuss expanding bilateral ties and co-operation at a critical time for the region.

Ahead of the meeting between Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al Khereiji, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Miao Deyu and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted the recent improvement in ties between Riyadh and Tehran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran “affirmed their commitment to implementing the Beijing Agreement in its entirety, and their continued pursuit of strengthening good neighbourly relations between their countries”, the Saudi Press Agency said.

China brokered the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in April 2023. Riyadh had severed ties with Tehran in 2016, after Iranian protesters attacked the Saudi embassy. Beijing has also become increasingly involved in regional matters, a role welcomed by Mr Araghchi.

China's role as mediator was deemed significant by analysts as that willingness to engage in Middle East diplomatic efforts has often been dominated by the US.

At the time, the US reacted positively to the Beijing Agreement. After the deal, Iran agreed to stop arming the Houthis in Yemen, which it had notoriously backed militarily and with intelligence. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since their takeover of the capital Sanaa in 2014.

During the meeting, SPA said the officials also stated their support for a “comprehensive political solution in Yemen”. The Southern Transitional Council this week said it had secured Yemen's entire southern region, accusing the Presidential Leadership Council, of which it is a part, of failing to liberate the north of the country from Houthi control.

Rashad Al Alimi, chairman of the PLC, rejected the STC's claim, saying that it undermined security and military co-operation.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran also called on Israel to end its aggression in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, SPA added.

Israel has killed at least 370 people in Gaza since a ceasefire began in October, as the second stage of the agreement stalls. It has also continuously carried out deadly attacks in Syria and Lebanon, killing more than 127 people, according to the UN.

Gulf states condemned Israeli attacks on Iran during the 12-day war between the two regional foes in June, urging both sides to de-escalate.

Meetings between Saudi and Iranian officials were once rare but several have taken place since they resumed diplomatic relations in 2023. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September.

Late last month, Mr Araghchi received Saud Al Sati, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, for regional and bilateral discussions.

