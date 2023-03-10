US sidelined as China brokers Saudi-Iran diplomatic breakthrough

The Beijing-brokered diplomatic thaw in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is a sign of China's growing influence in the Middle East, as the US found itself sidelined in the delicate negotiations.

In a joint statement on Friday, Tehran and Riyadh said they had reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations. Saudi Arabia had cut ties in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran following the execution in the kingdom of a prominent Shiite cleric.

The US appeared to have been caught off guard by the announcement of rapprochement.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was “not involved” in the mediation process.

“It appears to us that this road map announced today was the result of multiple rounds of talks,” Mr Kirby told reporters.

The NSC said earlier that it had been “aware” of reports of the deal, and hoped it would help end conflict in Yemen and reduce regional tension.

Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the Rane Network, said it was unlikely Washington would have been able to broker such an agreement because of tension with Iran.

“It's a signal the Iranians are trying to send specifically to Washington, that China’s influence is rising in the region, and that Iran is hoping that China will try to supplant the United States as either a broker of diplomatic processes like these, but even potentially as a security guarantor of countries like Iran,” Mr Bohl told The National.

The Beijing-sponsored talks between Tehran and Riyadh came as Washington ramps up efforts to combat China's global influence.

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday launched its new budget proposal, in which it continued a pivot away from the Middle East and expanded its focus on Russia and the Indo-Pacific region, particularly China.

The budget included about $6.4 billion in spending for the Middle East. In the previous budget, the Biden administration allocated about $7.6 billion in funding to the region.

Mr Kirby said he wanted to “push back hard” on any suggestion that the US is scaling back its involvement in the Middle East.

Diplomatic progress between Riyadh and Tehran could herald a way forward in ending the conflict in Yemen, which has been in a state of war since the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Talks to build on last year's fragile truce and end the war took place in January.

Jonathan Lord, director of the Middle East Security Programme at Washington's Centre for a New American Security, argued that Riyadh is taking a “balanced, two-pronged approach to dealing with a difficult neighbour”, and that the resumption of diplomatic ties with Tehran may ultimately ease restraints on Riyadh in forming ties with Israel.

“The Saudis are likely expecting that as part of this deal, Iran will reduce lethal aid support to the Houthis and to refrain from attacks,” Mr Lord told The National.

“The Saudis likely believe that having an open diplomatic channel with Iran will buy down the risk of a punitive response from Tehran should the prospect of normalisation with Israel continue to make headlines.”

Oman welcomed the trilateral statement on the resumption of diplomatic ties, and Iraq said the agreement was “turning a new page” between Iran and Saudi Arabia.