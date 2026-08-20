Gulf states push to break Iran deadlock and reopen Strait of Hormuz

Gulf states stepped up efforts on Thursday to break the Iran deadlock, with Qatar and Oman leading a regional diplomatic initiative for an interim deal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The initiative came as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said six gunmen had hijacked a tanker east of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden and diverted it towards Somalia.

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, said Doha was mediating between Iran and the US, while a parallel effort with Oman was seeking “a temporary solution” to the crisis.

“Qatar’s efforts are currently focused on mediating between them and the United States,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement. “Freedom of navigation must be guaranteed without intervention from any country, and these maritime routes should not be held hostage to political blackmail.”

Quote We look forward to the Iranian side assuming its responsibilities, responding to the needs of the region and considering the damage it has caused to countries in the region as a result of this situation. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

Qatar was also consulting with Gulf Co-operation Council states and regional partners to explore “other diplomatic avenues with the Iranian side” to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

“We hope this will be at least a positive step towards completely defusing the crisis,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “We look forward to the Iranian side assuming its responsibilities, responding to the needs of the region and considering the damage it has caused to countries in the region as a result of this situation.”

Sheikh Mohammed met the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Wednesday, with the two sides discussing efforts to de-escalate and strengthen regional security.

'Zero oil'

“The two sides also stressed the need to ensure the security and safety of freedom of navigation, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

On Thursday, Oman and Japan called for a final agreement and political solution to tensions involving Iran, while stressing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz under international law.

“The Sultanate of Oman is steadfast in its commitment to maritime security and international law, and rejects further escalation or conflict,” the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said. The Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the situation concerning Iran was at “a very critical stage” and called for candid discussions to de-escalate tensions.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned Iranian attacks on Qatar and other Gulf states as he hosted his Qatari counterpart in El Alamein. Mr Abdelatty said there was “daily co-ordination between Egypt and Qatar” to de-escalate and enhance diplomacy.

The diplomatic push comes after US President Donald Trump threatened unprecedented economic pressure on Iran and countries providing it with what he called a “lifeline”.

Iran is facing inflation, currency weakness, energy shortages and disruptions to trade and infrastructure as the war compounds existing sanctions. EPA Show caption: Iran is facing inflation, currency weakness, energy shortage…

In a post on Truth Social overnight, Mr Trump warned that financial institutions, businesses, airports and governments assisting Iran would face “tremendous economic consequences”. In comments around the same time, the Central Bank of Iran governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said the country was currently exporting no oil.

“There is no doubt that we have restrictions on oil exports,” Mr Hemmati said on state television. “It is a reality that we are not exporting oil.” Mr Hemmati said the government and central bank had prepared for the loss of oil revenue but warned Iran’s access to foreign exchange was increasingly constrained.

None of Iran’s frozen funds had not yet been released under a recent understanding with Washington, he said. Iran is also facing inflation, currency weakness, energy shortages and disruptions to trade and infrastructure as the war compounds existing sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of using “economic terrorism” and said its pressure campaign threatened the global economy and national sovereignty. The worsening economic pressure has raised concerns in Tehran over renewed public discontent.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said earlier this week that Iranians’ economic grievances were justified but warned against allowing unrest to weaken national cohesion.

Iran remains open to dialogue with the US but does not confuse negotiations with surrender, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. But he added that military pressure and sanctions would not break Iran’s resolve.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that no talks were taking place with Iran, a day after his son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner said negotiations were still under way and were “probably more robust” than ever.