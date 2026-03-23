Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim attends funeral of helicopter crash victims

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Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim attended funeral prayers for those killed in a helicopter crash in the Gulf state's territorial waters on Sunday.

Seven people died after the helicopter experienced a technical malfunction. Qatar's Defence Ministry said the incident happened during "routine duty".

The ministry said four members of Qatar's armed forces were killed in the crash, while Turkey said one ​​soldier from the country ⁠and two personnel ⁠from Turkish ​defence company Aselsan ⁠died.

Funeral prayers were held at Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha and were also attended by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and Turkey's ambassador to Doha, Mustafa Goksu. Senior officers and personnel from the Qatari military and joint Qatari-Turkish forces also attended.

Sheikh Tamim participated in the burial ceremony and offered condolences to the families of those killed, the Qatari Royal Court said in a statement. Citizens and residents also took part.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim attends the funeral of armed forces personnel killed in the helicopter crash. Reuters Info

Qatari authorities are to carry ⁠out inspections to determine the exact cause of ​the crash, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. The UAE has expressed solidarity with the two countries.

Qatar has been intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran since February 28, when Israel and the US began a military campaign against Tehran.