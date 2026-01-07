Oman and Venezuela discuss latest crisis after US capture of Maduro

A rally featuring members of Venezuela's armed forces in support of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas. AFP
Oman and Venezuela have affirmed the need to respect international law and commit to dialogue and diplomacy, in a phone call between their foreign ministers on Wednesday.

This comes as Caracas faces an internal crisis after the US captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on Saturday. Mr Madura appeared in a New York court on Monday, facing narco-terrorism charges.

Muscat has traditionally played a key role as an intermediary between the US and countries it does not have relations with, such as Iran. Following Mr Maduro's capture, Oman expressed its concern about the developments in Venezuela.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto expressed his country's appreciation for Oman's firm stance and calls for guaranteeing Venezuela's security and peace and peaceful co-existence among nations, said the Omani Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi welcomed Venezuela's move to open a resident embassy in Muscat, which will help enhance co-operation and support trade opportunities and economic partnership between the countries.

Oman, known for its neutral foreign policy, is a long-time Gulf intermediary whose quiet but effective diplomacy has helped to bridge divides between adversaries.

Muscat facilitated the early negotiations that led to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which restricted Iran’s nuclear advances in return for sanctions relief. It also hosted indirect talks between the US and Iran last year over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The country has also played a vital mediation role in Yemen since Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, forcing the government to flee south.

Another Gulf country that expressed support for Venezuela was Qatar, which has also played a role in mediation between Washington and Caracas.

Last month, Doha said it was monitoring developments between the US and Venezuela and was willing to step in as a mediator to resolve the crisis.

Updated: January 07, 2026, 11:35 AM
