Qatari Diar to sign $29.7bn North Coast development deal with Egypt

Egypt and Qatari Diar are set to sign an agreement on Thursday for a $29.7 billion luxury coastal development on the country’s Mediterranean shore, marking the largest Qatari investment in Egypt to date.

Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Doha’s sovereign wealth fund, will develop Alam Al Roum, a 7km stretch of coastline about 480km north-west of Cairo, into a high‑end destination featuring golf courses, marinas, residential districts, schools, universities, and government centres, Reuters quoted sources as saying on Wednesday.

The deal with Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority includes a $3.5 billion payment for the land and an in‑kind investment worth $26.2 billion to build the 1,985‑hectare (4,900‑acre) project.

The mega development is expected to generate annual revenue of at least $1.8 billion, with 15 per cent allocated to the Egyptian authority after Qatari Diar recovers its investment costs, Reuters quoted a source as saying.

Officials at Egypt’s State Information Service confirmed to The National that the signing ceremony will take place on Thursday at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The announcement follows the $35 billion Ras El Hekma agreement Egypt signed in February last year with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi’s state holding company ADQ, which aims to transform another stretch of Mediterranean coast into a global tourism and investment hub.

Both deals are central to Cairo’s strategy to attract Gulf capital and address its foreign‑exchange shortages and debt challenges.

Analysts say the Qatari investment could also help unlock delayed International Monetary Fund disbursements tied to earlier reform commitments.

