Abu Dhabi's ADQ to invest $35bn in Egypt

The company said it will acquire the development rights for coastal region Ras El-Hekma

Cairo skyline. Abu Dhabi's ADQ said it will develop Ras El-Hekma, a coastal region located nearly 350 kilometres northwest of Cairo. David Degner / The National

Alkesh Sharma author image
Alkesh Sharma
Feb 23, 2024
Abu Dhabi's investment holding firm ADQ is leading a consortium that will invest $35 billion in major projects in Egypt.

ADQ said it will acquire the development rights for Ras El-Hekma, a coastal region located nearly 350 kilometres northwest of Cairo, for $24 billion. It aims to develop the region into one of the largest new city developments by a private consortium.

The Egyptian government will retain a 35 per cent stake in the development that is expected to attract over $150 billion in investments. Work is expected to start next year, ADQ said in a statement on Friday.

ADQ said it will also invest $11 billion in "prime projects" across Egypt to support the nation’s economic growth and development.

Set up in 2018, ADQ has been growing its portfolio with the addition of new companies. It has various companies under its umbrella spanning sectors including energy, utilities, food and agriculture, health care, pharmaceuticals, mobility and logistics.

Updated: February 23, 2024, 4:35 PM
Abu DhabiUAEEgyptAdq
