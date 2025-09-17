Saudi Arabia and the UK launch global partnership to boost Yemen’s maritime security

Saudi Arabia and the UK have launched an international partnership aimed at strengthening Yemen’s maritime security.

The Yemen Maritime Security Partnership seeks to secure critical waterways off Yemen’s coast, fight smuggling and piracy, and protect global trade routes, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

At a conference in Riyadh that brought together representatives from more than 35 countries, there were pledges of millions of dollars in the first phase of international funding. The money will be put towards rebuilding the Yemeni Coast Guard’s civil capacities through training, equipment and institutional support as part of a 10-year strategy.

In July, Yemeni forces intercepted a shipment of Iranian weapons bound for the Houthis. They seized more than 750 tonnes of munitions and hardware including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components, as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defence equipment, radar systems and communications equipment, the US Central Command said at the time.

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber said the new partnership highlighted the Red Sea’s strategic importance for regional and global stability. “The kingdom remains committed to safeguarding the security of this vital area and ensuring freedom of navigation, which serves as a main artery of global trade,” he said.

Mr Al Jaber highlighted Saudi Arabia’s decades-long support for Yemen, including budgetary assistance for the government, funding for the Central Bank of Yemen and 265 development projects. These efforts, he added, have included more than $55 million for the Yemeni Coast Guard.

He announced an additional $4 million in Saudi funding for the coastguard.

British ambassador to Yemen Abda Sharif welcomed the pledges, saying they reflected broad international support. “The UK remains committed to supporting the Yemeni Coast Guard and government,” she said.

The partnership will also establish a dedicated secretariat, run through the Technical Assistance Fund for Yemen, to co-ordinate international efforts and ensure resources reach their intended targets.

