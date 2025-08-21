Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with Gulf counterparts

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate phone calls on Wednesday with his counterparts from Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE.
He spoke to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain.
He discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest between Riyadh and the three Gulf nations, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported.
The discussions come at a sensitive moment for the region, as talks over a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release have yet to yield a breakthrough. Qatar is a key mediator in the negotiations.
Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer met a delegation of senior Qatari officials in Paris this week to discuss the deal, according to Israeli media. Reports suggested Mr Dermer said Israel is set on a comprehensive agreement only, under which Hamas would release all of hostages and accept Israeli terms for its removal from power.
Hamas has said its main proposed amendment to the latest draft of the ceasefire agreement, put forward by Qatar and Egypt, is for Israeli forces to withdraw more than 800 metres from residential areas in Gaza.
The announcement followed Israel’s demand for the release of all 50 hostages held in the Palestinian territory, contradicting the current proposal for a phased release and dimming hopes of a last-ditch truce.
French President Emmanuel Macron said France would co-chair a reconvened conference on the two-state solution with Saudi Arabia in New York in September.
Other regional concerns include fears of a renewed war between Iran and Israel. Iranian officials warned this week that war with Israel could resume at any moment, describing the current lull after June’s 12-day conflict as a temporary halt.
The comments are the latest in an exchange of belligerent remarks by both Iran and Israel since their unprecedented war. Last month, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened to respond to another Israeli or US attack in a "more decisive manner".
In June, Iran retaliated for US strikes on its underground nuclear sites by targeting Al Udeid in Qatar, the largest US military base in the Middle East.
