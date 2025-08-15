President Sheikh Mohamed and Saudi Crown Prince discuss peace efforts in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed efforts to bolster peace and stability in the region during a phone call.

The two leaders reviewed developments in the region during talks on Thursday, which also focused on ways to enhance long-standing ties between the Gulf neighbours.

The two leaders hold regular conversations to further cement the robust relations between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks in December with the Prince Mohammed at Al Rawda Palace in Al Ain as part of his visit to the UAE.

Last month, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Prince Mohammed met in Jeddah to explore regional issues.

Sheikh Tahnoon stressed the need for “joint Arab action” to address challenges in the region and to promote development.

They also reviewed ways to strengthen partnerships in a number of key sectors, during the meeting at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

