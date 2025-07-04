Sheikh Tahnoon and Saudi Crown Prince address regional security in Jeddah talks

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks in Jeddah on Thursday in support of efforts by the two nations to bolster regional security and stability.

Sheikh Tahnoon stressed the need for “joint Arab action” to address challenges in the region and to promote development.

They also explored ways to strengthen partnerships in a number of key sectors, during the meeting at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

“My visit to Jeddah comes as part of the ongoing consultation and co-ordination between the leaderships of our two brotherly nations, aimed at addressing key issues concerning regional security, stability, and discussing current developments in the region,” Sheikh Tahnoon said on X.

“The United Arab Emirates reaffirms its firm belief in the importance of joint Arab action, both at the bilateral and collective levels, and the need for constant communication to effectively address current challenges and secure a stable, sustainable future for the region.”

President Sheikh Mohamed last month spoke by phone with Prince Mohammed and other Gulf leaders as part of consultations aimed at calming tensions prompted by the Israel-Iran conflict.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran which came into effect last month after 12 days of hostilities has held firm.

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the country still needs time and assurances from the US before it can resume nuclear talks, adding that the country is ready to enrich uranium again to “make up for lost time.”

After the truce came into effect, US President Donald Trump had said talks that were being held with Tehran before the war would soon resume.

