A packed Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. The Philippines has 1.8 million workers in the Gulf, and is seen as a global leader in managing labour. Reuters
What the Gulf's population boom means for illegal migration

Rapid growth is fuelling the need for more labour – and with it the pressure to root out bad actors in the system

Anjana Sankar
November 13, 2024

