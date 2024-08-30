Heavy rain and major flooding hits Saudi Arabia

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> has been hit by heavy rain and flash flooding that has affected much of the country's Red Sea coast. Images on social media show cars stranded in floodwaters and others being swept away by the torrential rains in Madinah. Two bodies were recovered from a wadi in Dhahab in Al Lith on the Red Sea coast following the extreme weather, according to local news site <i>Okaz</i>, which cited the country's civil defence authority. Saudi Arabia's National Centre of Meteorology on Friday issued a red alert for rainfall in several regions in the west and south-west of country, lasting until 11pm local time. Earlier in the day, meteorologists warned that areas could be hit by strong winds, lack of visibility, hail and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the Riyadh region is expected to receive only light to moderate rain. The thunderstorms are expected to last from Friday until Thursday, according to the country's civil defence authority. It urged citizens to avoid areas prone to flooding, and follow official safety guidelines and instructions. Earlier in the day, Saudi authorities said they had mobilised thousands of workers and staff to help manage rainfall at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Makkah.