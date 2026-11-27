At least 38 Gazans landed in France this week to join their families, amid sensitive diplomatic negotiations involving Israeli, Palestinian and French officials.

It comes after a girl and six family members landed in France on November 9, as part of a programme supported by the UN and the EU for severely ill children who cannot find adequate medical treatment in the war-torn enclave.

Evacuations from Gaza are irregular and closely scrutinised in host European countries where the anti-immigration far-right is on the rise. The last such operation took place on August 24.

The arrivals were kept under wraps by the French government until they landed in the country. Such moves largely rely on approval from Israel's Co-ordination of Government Activities in the Territories, which oversees departures from Gaza. Lists of names submitted by the French government must also be examined by Palestinian authorities.

Few details were revealed about those who travelled to France, but they are understood to include 25 children. They are largely related to Gazans evacuated from the enclave since the start of the war in October 2023. Israel's military onslaught has killed 74,000 Gazans, including more than 1,700 since a ceasefire was struck a year ago.

After the start of the war, France began by evacuating its citizens and Palestinians who worked for French institutions. Artists, scientists and students with scholarships in France were also told to leave. In total, 773 people have been relocated.

"The situation in Gaza remains catastrophic," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday. He described Israeli strikes on the enclave as "a flagrant violation of the ceasefire" and said that "torrential rains have flooded encampments, stripping thousands of families of their makeshift shelters".

"These same families are in desperate need of humanitarian aid, which is currently being blocked by Israeli authorities at the entrance to Gaza – in blatant disregard of their most fundamental international obligations," he added.