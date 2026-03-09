EU and Middle East leaders to discuss 'dangerous escalation' in Iran war

EU leaders are set to hold emergency talks with Middle East heads of state to discuss the "dangerous military escalation in Iran," an EU official has said.

Leaders from the region are understood to have confirmed their participation to an online meeting to be convened by European Council President Antonio Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

"The European Union stands in full solidarity with the countries affected by this war, as well as with their people. During the videoconference with Middle East leaders, we will discuss how the EU can best support our partners in this challenging time," Mr Costa said.

"What is happening in the Gulf and across the wider Middle East is deeply worrying. This is a very difficult moment for the region and for the world."

European Council President Antonio Costa wants to discuss EU support to the Middle East amid the latest conflict. AFP Info

The EU's 27 heads of state are not expected to take part in the meeting. It comes just days after the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, convened an online call with GCC representatives to express solidarity with the region.

Energy supply risks

During the meeting, EU leaders are expected to express their appreciation to Middle East partners for their assistance in providing support to EU citizens in the region, including their repatriation.

They are also scheduled to exchange views on maritime security. The EU is currently reinforcing its two naval operations in the region. The Aspides mission escorts commercial ships for their safety in the Bab Al Mandab straits since Houthi attacks started in 2024. A separate mission, named Atalanta, operates in the Gulf of Aden to protect ships against piracy.

European capitals have been concerned by the impact of the closure by Iran of the Strait of Hormuz. On the agenda of discussions will be "the impact of attacks on energy infrastructure and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on global energy security and supply, as well as ways to cooperate with Middle East partners to mitigate these risks," the EU official said.

The narrow Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's key oil transit chokepoints, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Tankers are seen off the coast of the Fujairah. Reuters Info

Iran has threatened to target oil and gas infrastructures in the region if Israel continued to strike its own energy sites. Tehran was shrouded in black smoke and acid rain on Sunday after Israeli jets targeted three Iranian oil depots.

In parallel, Finance Ministers from the so-called Group of Seven countries are expected to also hold a meeting to "take stock of the situation in the Gulf," the French Economy and Finance Ministry said.

"This meeting has been specifically organised in response to the events of recent days," the ministry stated in a statement.

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure is expected to chair the call from Brussels. France currently holds the rotating G7 presidency.

Leaders from France, Italy and Greece – three countries with frigates currently deployed as part of Aspides – have been holding talks to strengthen their defensive naval presence in the region in order to facilitate the freedom of navigation of commercial ships.

They have also sent frigates off the coast to help defend Cyprus from incoming drones.

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to travel to Cyprus Monday to meet Cypriot ‌President ⁠Nikos ​Christodoulides and Greek ​Prime ‌Minister ⁠Kyriakos Mitsotakis.