Russia fires Oreshnik hypersonic missile in ‘revenge operation’ against Ukraine

Russia launched a ballistic missile known as Oreshnik in a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine in response to what Moscow described as ​an attempted drone strike on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences.

The missile was fired at energy infrastructure and damaged apartment buildings, the Russian Defence Ministry said. It was part of a “massive strike with high-precision, long-range, land and sea-based weapons, including the Oreshnik”, it added.

It is the first significant attack by Russia since the US seized a Russian-flagged, Venezuela-linked tanker in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, a move expected to heighten tensions as prolonged peace talks struggle on.

It is the second time that Russia has used the intermediate-range missile, which President Vladimir Putin has boasted is ‌impossible to intercept because of its reported velocity of more than 10 times the speed of sound.

The ‍Oreshnik hypersonic missile is capable of carrying nuclear ‍warheads, but there was no suggestion the one used in the ⁠overnight attack was fitted with anything other than a conventional warhead.

"The strike's targets were hit. The targets included facilities producing unmanned aerial vehicles used in the terrorist attack [allegedly against Mr Putin's residence], as well as energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has consistently denied attacking Mr Putin’s residence in the Novogorod region at the end of December, calling it “an absurd lie” aimed at sabotaging already troubled peace talks.

US President Donald Trump has said he does not believe the strike on the residence took place, but that "something" unrelated happened nearby.

A US Coast Guard official watches the Russian-flagged tanker in the Atlantic. Photo: US European Command

Grave threat

Russia’s missile strike ​close to the border with EU ‌and Nato states ​is a “grave threat” to European security, Ukrainian Foreign ‌Minister Andrii Sybiha said ‍on Friday. He called on allies ⁠to increase pressure on Moscow.

Mr Sybiha said Kyiv would inform the US, European states and other countries about the details of the strike through diplomatic channels. "Putin ​uses an ‍IRBM [intermediate-range ballistic missile] near the ⁠EU ‌and Nato border in ⁠response to his own ⁠hallucinations – this is truly a global threat and it demands global responses," he said.

Moscow first fired an Oreshnik, Russian for hazel tree, against ⁠what it said was a military factory in Ukraine in November 2024. On that occasion, Ukrainian ⁠sources said the missile carried dummy warheads, not explosives, and caused limited damage.

Some western officials have expressed scepticism about the Oreshnik's capabilities. One US official said in December 2024 that the weapon was not considered a game-changer in the war.

The Ukrainian air force confirmed on Friday that Russia fired the ⁠missile from ‌the Kapustin Yar test range, near the Caspian Sea. In the attack, Russia launched 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles, 22 cruise missile and one intermediate-range ballistic missile from the site, Ukraine’s Air Defence said. Kyiv and the surrounding region was the primary target.

At least one person was killed and 24 wounded, including six children, in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, local governor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram.

Almost 80,000 households lost power and 1,400 apartment buildings were left without heat after the strikes. Mr Vilkul urged residents to store water and charge electronic devices as temperatures were forecast to fall to minus 5°C on Friday.

Temperatures are set to plunge below freezing across Ukraine in the coming days, further straining the country’s heating and energy infrastructure.

The attacks, launched nearly four years after Mr Putin’s invasion began, come amid negotiations between Mr Zelenskyy’s team and the US on bringing an end to the war, including security guarantees.

Those guarantees are now “essentially ready” to be finalised with Mr Trump, Mr Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Thursday. The Ukrainian leader earlier said he expected to meet Mr Trump soon for discussions.

Separately, more than 500,000 people in six municipalities in the Belgorod region of Russia were left without electricity as the result of night-time shelling, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Friday.