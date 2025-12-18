France hosts meeting of Lebanese, Saudi and US officials

France is hosting a high-level meeting on Thursday with US, Saudi and Lebanese officials to discuss security in Lebanon amid warnings of a collapse in the regional ceasefire.

Lebanese army commander Gen Rodolphe Haykal was welcomed by his French chief of defence staff Gen Fabien Mandon, as the Israeli army launched new strikes on Lebanon.

The two men held talks on “strategic environment and security challenges in Lebanon and its region”, Gen Mandon said on X. France's support for the Lebanese army aims “to contribute to maintaining stability and lasting peace, in respect of Lebanon's sovereignty”, he added.

General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, was hosted in Paris by his French counterpart Fabien Mandon. Photo: French Chief of Defence Staff on X

France, a former colonial power in the region, wants to set up a new framework to monitor the disarmament of Iran-backed militia Hezbollah. Paris supported the US in brokering a ceasefire in November 2024 after a year of hostilities.

The Paris meeting comes a day before a separate gathering in Beirut of the US-led committee that oversees the implementation of the ceasefire. It includes representatives from Lebanon, Israel, the US, France and the UN.

There are fears of collapse and renewed fighting as Israel intensifies pressure on Lebanon. A December 31 deadline has been set.

“The [army] attacked a camp and military buildings of the terrorist Hezbollah in scattered areas of Lebanon,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X on Thursday.

He added that the presence of the group's infrastructure was a “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the state of Israel”.

There was no comment from Lebanon. No casualties were reported.

'Second mechanism'

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France was working on a “second mechanism” that would “monitor the disarmament of Hezbollah, an essential element to avoid escalation and guarantee a credible path towards full and complete sovereignty for Lebanon”.

Israel has bombarded Lebanon daily despite the ceasefire, killing hundreds of people. Thursday's strikes came two days after Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike had killed one person and wounded others in the Shouf district.

Hezbollah started striking at Israel after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks against Israel. Israel retaliated with heavy bombardments, killing most of Hezbollah's senior and mid-ranking commanders.

According to the ceasefire, Hezbollah was required to pull its forces north of the Litani River, about 30km from the border with Israel, and have its military infrastructure in the vacated area dismantled.

The Lebanese army is under pressure from Israel to disarm Hezbollah. EPA

President Emmanuel Macron's personal envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, was in Lebanon last week to meet senior Lebanese officials.

“We are in close co-operation with our Saudi partners, with our American partners on these issues,” foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said last week.

He added that France's priority was to support the Lebanese armed forces and internal security forces in implement a September 5 government decision to re-establish state monopoly on weapons.

Hezbollah was the only militia at the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war to keep its weapons in order to fight Israel.

France also hopes that Saudi Arabia will soon organise a conference to support the Lebanese army but no date has been announced.

