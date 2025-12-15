EU criticises Israeli dual use restrictions delaying aid for Gaza

The EU has criticised Israeli restrictions on dual use items entering Gaza as concerns grow for the second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire.

Speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, humanitarian aid commissioner, Hadja Lahbib, said that she saw "hundreds of trucks full of items, essential supplies, medicines, shelters, tents, sleeping bags” waiting at the Rafah border crossing during her visit two weeks ago.

"Too many trucks are … refused, full of items considered as dual use: sleeping bags because of their colour green, wheelchair because of the wheel,” Ms Lahbib said.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib says European taxpayers need to know why the aid they finance cannot enter Gaza. Reuters

Dual use items are considered to have both civilian and military purposes. The UN said last month that Israel had rejected more than 100 requests by aid groups to deliver materials including blankets, winter clothes, and tools to operate water, sanitation and hygiene services. Israel said these decisions are taken on security grounds.

EU taxpayers want 'transparency'

Europe has done little in brokering the ceasefire because of foreign policy divisions between the bloc's 27 states. It remains the biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Gaza and financial backer of the Palestinian Authority.

Despite this, Ms Lahbib was not allowed to enter Gaza during her visit and the EU Commission has not been allowed to re-open its office in the enclave which was shut after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks against Israel, she said.

"It's a question also of traceability, transparency, because at the end, this is our taxpayer, you know, that pays this humanitarian aid,” Ms Lahbib said. "We need clarity,” she added, pointing at NGOs telling her "there is no written list on what is considered as dual use.”

France requested a group update on the situation from US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were scheduled to make a briefing by video call with EU foreign ministers. The goal is "to take stock of the implementation of the peace plan that we support and to which we want to contribute,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

Two months since its announcement, only commercial lorries enter Gaza and aid remains largely blocked at the border by Israel. Palestinians remain in dire need of winter shelter after 16 died in floods. Israel has yet to approve the reopening of the Rafah border crossing.

The deployment of an international peacekeeping force remains in limbo. Israeli troops remain in control of a largely inhabited area that represents more than half of the enclave. Its military has killed about 400 Gazans in clashes.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee wants the EU to do more to assure humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza. EPA

Israel said those targeted are linked to Hamas but reports said civilians have been killed amid confusion over the delimitation of Israel's so-called new border named the "yellow line”.

Another sticking point has been the fate of Ran Gvili. His remains are the last of 28 to be located and handed over by Hamas under the first phase of ceasefire in Gaza.

Echoing Ms Lahbib's concerns, Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said the situation was "absolutely dire for many thousands of civilians”.

"More aid is needed, in particular coming into the winter months,” Ms McEntee said.

Ireland, Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, Slovenia and Portugal wrote a letter on Sunday to EU foreign affairs minister Kaja Kallas, urging the bloc "to use its considerable leverage with Israel to urgently address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza”.

The EU – Israel's biggest export market – is divided on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Talks of sanctions against Israel put forward by the EU Commission in September were brushed aside the following month when the ceasefire was brokered.

"A failure to act in Gaza will have reverberations for years to come in other conflicts and humanitarian emergencies around the world,” said the letter, viewed by The National.

