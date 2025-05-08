Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hands at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin hands at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. AFP

News

Europe

Xi wants Russia and China to be 'friends of steel'

Chinese leader is star guest at World War Two commemorations at the Kremlin

The National

May 08, 2025