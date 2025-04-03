Germany is embarking on a historic rearmament – and could look to Middle East buyers to boost its defence industry. Getty Images
Germany is embarking on a historic rearmament – and could look to Middle East buyers to boost its defence industry. Getty Images

Germany set to ease arms sales to Middle East

New government expected to focus on defence and economic needs as UAE-friendly politicians vie for foreign minister role

Tim Stickings
April 03, 2025