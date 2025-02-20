German election polls show Friedrich Merz, left, on course to replace Olaf Scholz, right, in the chancellery in Berlin. AP
German election polls show Friedrich Merz, left, on course to replace Olaf Scholz, right, in the chancellery in Berlin. AP

News

Europe

What Germany’s election rivals are offering the Middle East

Common ground will be needed to share power but parties find themselves separated on key issues such as migration

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

February 20, 2025